VICE-President Inonge Wina says government has not yet decided on which mode of action to use in dealing with the involvement of public figures in the privatisation process. And Vice-President Wina says President Edgar Lungu has not failed to run the economy of this country following the abrupt dismissal of former Bank of Zambia (BoZ) governor Dr Denny Kalyalya last month. Vice-President Wina was speaking in Parliament during the Vice-President Question Time, Friday, after Muchinga MMD member of parliament Howard Kunda asked her if government was considering constituting a commission...



