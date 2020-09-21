NEWLY-ELECTED Lukashya PF member of parliament George Chisanga says he and the ruling party have got work to do in his constituency. And Chisanga says the results of last Thursday’s by-election which he won with a landslide is an indication that the people still love the Patriotic Front. But losing UPND candidate Davies Mulenga says he cannot get sick over his loss in a constituency, alleging that the PF victory was stolen. In an interview, Chisanga, the former Law Association of Zambia president, promised the electorate in Lukashya that he...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.