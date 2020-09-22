GREEN Party president Peter Sinkamba says the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s (ECZ) online voter registration process has potential to cause civil war because around 70 per cent of the country’s population lack access to technology. And Sinkamba says the ECZ can hire experts from the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZSA) to clean up the existing voter register so that any deceased voter is removed rather than having to compel the entire voter population to physically verify their particulars. In an interview, Sinkamba argued that ECZ’s online voter registration process had potential...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.