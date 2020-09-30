PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he respects the independence of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and that insinuations that he has directed the Commission to abandon the old voters’ register to disadvantage the opposition in the 2021 general election is not true. And President Lungu says he is equally uncomfortable with some of the ECZ’s newly-introduced methods of voter registration, but has deliberately decided to restrain himself from commenting because his words may be misconstrued as interference. This week, University of Zambia (UNZA) lecturer Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa highlighted how President...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.