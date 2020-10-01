KANTANSHI Independent member of parliament Anthony Mumba says the current projected output for the mining sector will not be good enough to support the revenues that government needs to deal with its debt stock and the country’s economic growth. And Mumba says the government is under extreme pressure to bring the economy back on track. Meanwhile, Kasenengwa PF member of parliament Sensio Banda says the 2021 budget is testimony of government’s strong desire to revive the economy on a stable and sustainable growth trajectory. Debating the Supply Motion in parliament,...



