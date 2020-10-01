THE Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) says workers are still overburdened with taxes despite the increase in the Pay As You Earn tax threshold from K3,300 to K4,000. In an interview, union deputy secretary general Elastone Njovu said although the decision to increase the threshold was positive, workers above the threshold still faced the huge tax burden of 25 percent to 35 percent. “Basically, we are very positive about it ourselves because this is what we have been doing year in year out when the government extends invitations to...
Menu