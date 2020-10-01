ZCTU deputy secretary general Elaston Njovu (r ) presents a 2020 dairy to the visiting International Labour Organisation Officer Dr Mohamed Mwanmazingo during official opening of the ZCTU workshop in Chisamba on February 25, 2020 Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) says workers are still overburdened with taxes despite the increase in the Pay As You Earn tax threshold from K3,300 to K4,000. In an interview, union deputy secretary general Elastone Njovu said although the decision to increase the threshold was positive, workers above the threshold still faced the huge tax burden of 25 percent to 35 percent. “Basically, we are very positive about it ourselves because this is what we have been doing year in year out when the government extends invitations to...