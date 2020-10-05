Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa SC speaks when he featured on Frank on Hot program on Hot FM on January 28, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa, State Counsel, has advised Zambians to pre-register as voters during the current pre-voter registration exercise launched by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). Sangwa’s remarks were in reaction to a tweet by an unknown individual behind the handle @Sangwaspeaks which purports to be State Counsel’s Twitter account. Last week, a tweet purportedly by Sangwa strongly condemned the ECZ over the voter registration exercise and called the process a sham. There have been several other tweets and posts on Facebook critical of government, claiming to be made...