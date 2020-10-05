CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa, State Counsel, has advised Zambians to pre-register as voters during the current pre-voter registration exercise launched by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). Sangwa’s remarks were in reaction to a tweet by an unknown individual behind the handle @Sangwaspeaks which purports to be State Counsel’s Twitter account. Last week, a tweet purportedly by Sangwa strongly condemned the ECZ over the voter registration exercise and called the process a sham. There have been several other tweets and posts on Facebook critical of government, claiming to be made...

To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe