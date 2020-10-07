PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has challenged newly-appointed Bank of Zambia (BoZ) governor Christopher Mvunga to prove his critics wrong by restoring macroeconomic and foreign exchange market stability to Zambia’s economy. And Mvunga says there is no way he will compromise the operational independence of the Central Bank. Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony for Mvunga at State House, Tuesday, President Lungu urged Mvunga to apply his over-30 years’ experience in the financial sector to restore macroeconomic and foreign exchange market stability to Zambia’s economy. Mvunga’s takes over from dismissed BoZ governor Dr...



