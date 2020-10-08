Our Civic Duty Association chairperson Simon Zukas speaks to Lesile Mbula during the launch of Our Civic Duty Association at Kapingila House in Lusaka June 24 2020 – Picture by Tenson

GOVERNMENT has forcibly taken over Horizon School situated in Lusaka’s Kabulonga area. In an interview Horizon School board chairperson Leslie Mbula confirmed this incident and said police officers had forcefully taken over the school and that government had appointed a new chairman and had installed a new principle. Mbula said it was disheartening that government had taken this stance when the matter was still in court. Last year in December, Horizon School sued the State over the compulsory acquisition of stand number KABUL-N69565/196 Kabulonga. The school charged that government had...