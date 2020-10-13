E-government division deputy secretary to Cabinet national coordinator Dr Martin Mtonga speaks when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee at Parliament building on November 15, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEPUTY Secretary to the Cabinet for E-Government Dr Martin Mtonga has revealed that a Ministry of Health employee in Luanshya was drawing 10 salaries from the government payroll system using 10 different bank accounts. And Dr Mtonga says another medical doctor from Mpongwe who had been on an unpaid study leave has been drawing salaries for 12 years whilst studying in Russia. Meanwhile, Dr Mtonga said 71 deceased employees on the Copperbelt were maintained on the payroll while various other employees drew salaries after resigning and retiring. Speaking when he...