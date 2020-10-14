The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested a Bio-Medical technologist of Levy Mwanawasa Hospital for issuing fake COVID-19 clearance certificates. ACC public relations manager Timoty Moono in a statement disclosed that the suspect identified as Kingsley Kakoma aged 35 years of Kasangula Road in Lusaka has since been charged with one count corrupt practices contrary to Section 19 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No.3 of 2012. He stated that the suspect was arrested after soliciting for K800 from a student who was scheduled to travel abroad for studies. “The Anti-Corruption Commission...



