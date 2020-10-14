THE DPP has entered a nolle prosequi in a matter in which UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka and three others were charged with aggravated robbery before the Kasama High court. The four were detained at Milima Correctional facility since September 17, 2020. And the Court granted the accused K10,000 cash bail each in their own recognizance in a matter in which they are charged with malicious damage. This is a matter in which Patrick Muckeleka, Elias Mubanga, Samuel Ngwira and Chishimba Bwalya and an addition of Kelvin Bwalya, 28...



