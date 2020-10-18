HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe was in the vehicle where two police officers and five civil servants were bundled after being abducted. And Kampyongo says government is aware that some opposition leaders are soliciting funds from their collaborators who are asking them to cause lawlessness in the country. Meanwhile, Kampyongo says government had nothing to do with NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s arrest. At a press briefing, Saturday, Kampyongo said a UPND militia group abducted two police officers and five civil servants and...



