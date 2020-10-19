PF MEDIA director Sunday Chanda says Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president Felix Mutati should tame his secretary general Lucky Mulusa’s excitement before it becomes injurious to his persona. And Chanda says the PF wants democracy to thrive and would hate to see MDC’s lifespan shredded to pieces before it starts to walk. Meanwhile, Chanda says no right thinking member of the PF would want to join MDC because it is a party led by people who were fired from government. Last week, Mulusa said Zambia is right in the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.