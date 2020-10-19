VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says some Mpika and Serenje residents were beaten up by UPND officials after they refused to respond to the opposition party’s slogans. And Vice-President Wina has urged police officers not to condone any lawlessness in the country as was the case in the two areas. Meanwhile, Vice-President Wina has urged political leaders to ensure that they familiarise themselves with ethnic tribes in order to avoid landing themselves in problems by using offensive words. During the Vice-President’s question time, Friday, Serenje member of parliament Maxwell Kabanda asked what...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.