VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says some Mpika and Serenje residents were beaten up by UPND officials after they refused to respond to the opposition party’s slogans. And Vice-President Wina has urged police officers not to condone any lawlessness in the country as was the case in the two areas. Meanwhile, Vice-President Wina has urged political leaders to ensure that they familiarise themselves with ethnic tribes in order to avoid landing themselves in problems by using offensive words. During the Vice-President’s question time, Friday, Serenje member of parliament Maxwell Kabanda asked what...
Menu