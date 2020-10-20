NATIONAL Development Planning Permanent Secretary Chola Chabala says preparations for the 2020 national census amid the COVID-19 pandemic are almost complete. In an interview, Chabala explained that the 2020 census had been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but stressed that that government was strategising on an appropriate mechanism to conduct the exercise before exposing the enumerators to the pandemic, which included timely payment of salaries for enumerators. “There was a pronouncement that was made by the Minister of Finance (Dr Bwalya Ng’andu) to the effect that the census has been...



