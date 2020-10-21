Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya at her office during the handing over of the draft Self Regulatory Bill by Media Liaison Committee chairperson Enock Ngoma at her office in Lusaka on December 11, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MAZABUKA Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo says the PF has reduced chiefs to vuvuzelas because the ruling party is good at patronising citizens of which traditional leaders have not been spared. But Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says it is scary to imagine what the UPND will do to those who have opposing views with them once they forms government. Debating on the 2021 budget allocation to the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs in Parliament, Tuesday, Nkombo bemoaned a continuous degeneration of the dignity of institutions of...