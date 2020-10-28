Police in Lusaka have detained UPND member Anthony Bwalya on an unknown charge but have released party secretary general Stephen Katuka after questioning at Police headquarters. According to Lusaka lawyer Mulambo Haimbe, Bwalya has been detained but his charge and holding place remain unknown. “With regard to Mr Katuka, there was an interview that was undertaken and the police said they would request him to come back if they required more information. As for Mr Bwalya, he has been detained in custody, we have not been told what the alleged...



