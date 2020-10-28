ASKING civil servants who wish to aspire for political office in the 2021 general election to resign will not improve efficiency in the public service because some elements will still remain aligned to the ruling party, says Dr Sketchley Sacika. But Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) secretary general Cosmas Mukuka says the rationale of removing politically-inclined civil servants is good as it will promote productivity in the public service. In a memo issued by Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti and addressed to the Secretary to Treasury Fredson...



