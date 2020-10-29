TIZ Chapter president Reuben Lifuka speaks during the launch of the 2019 Zambia bribe payer's index report at Government Complex in Lusaka on September 18, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia says it has noted with concern the growing trend by Cabinet Ministers to unguardly and recklessly engage in tribal talk, whose only sole purpose is to fuel hatred for other tribes. And Lifuka says it is disappointing that Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya is advising headmen to use fraudulent means of obtaining social cash transfer funds. In a statement to News Diggers, Wednesday, TIZ chapter president Rueben Lifuka said the recent tribal remarks made by Siliya, who is also Information Minister, that Tongas had risen against Easterners,...