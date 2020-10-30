UPND president Hakainde Hichilema yesterday led his members of parliament in a dance party at his house after the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 fell off in Parliament. The Bill which had been subjected to several postponement was finally put to a vote yesterday, but the ruling Patriotic Front failed to recruit the required two thirds majority at Second Reading to enact the law. Hichilema mocked his rival and incumbent President Edgar Lungu, saying “Chi Bill 10 Chagwa” as opposition lawmakers went into a frenzy of jubilation at...



