DISASTER Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe has maintained that the utilisation of COVID-19 funds has been transparent despite the Auditor General’s Interim Report on the utilisation of COVID-19 funds indicating a number of irregularities. And Kabwe says as one of the controlling officers summoned to exculpate themselves over the utilisation of COVID-19 funds, he cannot say much about the interim audit report. According to the Report, there were pledges and donations in terms of cash amounting to K2 million in provinces and districts that were given...



