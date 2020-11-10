UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka says the continued push for President Edagr Lungu to contest the 2021 general election is unconstitutional and will lead to the eventual downfall of the PF. In a statement, Katuka stated that the collapse of Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 had exposed President Lungu’s determination to go for an unconstitutional third term. He, however, cautioned that the Head of State’s insistence to still push for an unconstitutional third term in office would lead to the ruling party’s destruction because they will not be...



