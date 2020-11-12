THE Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) says government needs to be more serious if its intentions are to be trusted as it engages with creditors. In a statement, Wednesday, CTPD researcher Wakumelo Mataa said there were too many contradictions in the manner in which government was handling resources. “We find it contradictory that, while we have based our request for debt service relief on the devastating economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest Auditor General’s report reveals serious irregularities in the usage of funds intended to mitigate...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.