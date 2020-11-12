CIVIL Society Scaling-up Nutrition (CSO-SUN) Alliance country coordinator Mathews Mhuru has called on government to ensure resources meant for social protection programmes are not misapplied as this leaves the intended beneficiaries at a higher risk of food insecurity. In an interview, Mhuru said the pulling out of the World Food Programme (WFP) in the school feeding programme should call for more commitment from government as opposed to misapplying funds. “We are very disappointed to learn that money that is meant to go towards the school feeding programme was misapplied and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.