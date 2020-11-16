VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says currency depreciation is a phenomenon which is currently happening in most parts of the world but that the kwacha is hit harder because Zambia is heavily reliant on imports. And Vice-President Wina on Friday told Parliament that the country will not default on its loan obligations no matter the outcome of the meeting with bondholders. Meanwhile, Vice-President Wina says people should first analyse the Auditor General’s report before concluding the issue misappropriation of funds by government officials. Speaking during the Vice-President’s question time, Friday, Vice-President Wina...



