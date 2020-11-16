NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) national youth chairperson Charles Kabwita has questioned the state’s decision to reduce suspended PF Eastern Province youth chairperson Emmanuel ‘Jay Jay’ Banda’s charge and wondered whether the same would have been done if it was an opposition member involved. Jay Jay, and three others were last week fined K150 each for disorderly conduct in a police station after the state reduced the charge from aggravated assault to disorderly conduct at a police station. But, in an interview, Kabwita said the move by the police to reduce...



