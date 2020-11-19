PEOPLE’S Alliance for Change president Andyford Banda says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will not be able to attain the nine million voters target at the current pace of registration. In an interview, Banda insisted that it would make more sense for ECZ to clean up the old register. “I think most citizens were discouraged after they saw that there were lot of queues and it’s taking time to register a voter. And you know people don’t like to stand in queues, the process was flawed, it was slow,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.