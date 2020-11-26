ECONOMIST Professor Oliver Saasa says instead of focusing on seeking moratoriums, government needs to urgently draft a bankable document which will convince all its creditors that not only is there transparency but there is also a debt strategy which can bring them some comfort. And Prof Saasa says government might fail to source budget support financing from the international community if the state of affairs remains constant. In an interview, Prof Saasa said the concept of treating everyone equal by defaulting on all loans did not make too much sense....



