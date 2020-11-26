Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo addresses journalists at her office in Lusaka on February 13, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a couple of Chipata compound for stealing a six-year-old child in Chongwe’s Palabana area.

In a statement, Thursday, Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the child was picked by the un-named woman from school on October 27, 2020.

“Police in Chalimbana have arrested a female adult and her husband in connection with the Offence of Child Stealing which occurred on 27th October 2020 in Palabana area. The report was made by the mother of the child identified as Alice Chimwanza of Waterfalls Area along Palabana Road in Chongwe District that her child aged six years had gone missing on the 27th October, 2020 around 10:00 hours and that the child was picked by an unknown female who the mother was able to identify,” Katongo stated.

The suspect was on Wednesday spotted at a farm along Great East road where the public was about to descend on her.

“Investigations were launched and on 25th November, 2020. Police received information that the suspect had been spotted at some farm along great East road and members of the public were about to descend on the suspect but the police quickly intervened. We have withheld the names of the suspect for security reasons but she is of Lusaka’s Chipata Compound. After interrogations, the suspect led officers to Chipata Compound where her husband was also apprehended,” she stated.

She added that officers were later led to Chudleigh along Magoye road where the child was later found and has since been united with her family.

The two suspects are detained in police custody for the offence of Child Stealing awaiting Court appearance.

Katongo advised parents and guardians to ensure that they are security cautious by monitoring the whereabouts of their children and avoid leaving them unaccompanied.

“In instances where members of the public suspect their children to be missing, they should quickly report to any nearest police,” stated Kayongo.