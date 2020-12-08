RAINBOW Party leader Wynter Kabimba says former vice-president Dr Guy Scott has a right to express his views on governance issues and does not deserve to be called names for doing so. And Kabimba says the Electoral Commission of Zambia is not to blame for the challenges in the voters registration exercise, arguing that the problem was caused by the fixed election date in the current Constitution. Commenting PF vice national chairperson Davies Chama’s remarks that Dr Scott should retire from politics and concentrate on his health, Kabimba who is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.