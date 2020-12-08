ZESCO managing director Victor Mundende speaks during the corporate media update on the comapany's operations and project at the head office in Lusaka on September 21, 2017. Picture by - Tenson Mkhala

ZESCO Ltd is seeking a Euro 1.78 billion loan from suspicious unlicensed and unregulated lenders based in Bosnia, Italy and Thailand, according to a News Diggers’ investigation. And ZESCO has failed to explain the purpose of the loan it is seeking, saying management needs more time to come up with a response to a News Diggers press query that was sent on November 20. Correspondence seen by News Diggers shows that Zesco is in talks with a firm called “Reming Company” based in Bosnia-Herzegovina, “Teledata S.R.r” based in Italy, and...