ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has extended the voter registration exercise but says the duration will only be announced next Tuesday to allow for a comprehensive review of statistics and logistical arrangements. And ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano says it is impossible for the voter registration exercise to run in perpetuity as there are other processes such as verification that need to be done before the 2021 elections. Meanwhile, Nshindano says it is healthy for stakeholders to raise concerns because this allows the commission take up different views and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.