A MAN identified as Kaluwayo Mwika has committed suicide after murdering his girlfriend, Mapalo Masiku, aged 21, who had told him that she was in love with someone else. Both used to be students at the Chitambo School of Nursing. In a statement, Monday, Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that Masiku’s body was found with injuries and taken to the mortuary after Mwika told her friend about where he had left it. “Police in Chitambo of Central Province received a report of murder from authorities at Chitambo College of...



