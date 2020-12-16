Copperbelt Province permanent secretary Bright Nundwe speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Cabinet Affairs at Parliament building on February 15, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

OVER 3,000 bags of fertilizer under the Farmer Input Support Program have gone missing Luanshya District. In an interview, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe warned that anyone found wanting would be dealt with harshly. Nundwe said it is unacceptable for civil servants to steal fertilizer that was aimed at ensuring food security for the nation. He told Journalists in Ndola that once the investigations were concluded, action would be taken. “The goal for government is to ensure that we have a bumper harvest for all the crops across the nation....