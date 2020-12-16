ECONOMIST Professor Oliver Saasa says the recent high-level International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation to Zambia gives hope that the country might get on a programme if government addresses the concerns raised by the Fund to restore macroeconomic stability. The IMF last week completed a High-Level Staff Visit to Zambia for high-level discussions with the Zambian authorities on their economic recovery plan and their request for a Fund-supported programme. In its statement, the Fund announced that it was looking forward to the forthcoming Economic Recovery Programme, which seeks to restore macroeconomic...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe