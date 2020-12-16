Economist Professor Oliver Saasa speaks during the launch of a Debt Study by CTPD at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on June 27, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Professor Oliver Saasa says the recent high-level International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation to Zambia gives hope that the country might get on a programme if government addresses the concerns raised by the Fund to restore macroeconomic stability. The IMF last week completed a High-Level Staff Visit to Zambia for high-level discussions with the Zambian authorities on their economic recovery plan and their request for a Fund-supported programme. In its statement, the Fund announced that it was looking forward to the forthcoming Economic Recovery Programme, which seeks to restore macroeconomic...