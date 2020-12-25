THE Office of the Public Protector says the Zambia Police Service’s use of firearms on unarmed citizens is a serious human rights violation. In a statement issued by its public relations unit, the Public Protector stated that the use of firearms on unarmed citizens is a serious violation of human rights and called for the expedition of investigations so that culprits are brought to book. “The Public Protector is saddened by the excessive use of force by the Zambia Police on unarmed civilians, which resulted in the death of two...



