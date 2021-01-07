Honeybee Pharmacy Limited director Zakir Motala speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee at Parliament building on January 6, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THERE was panic and finger pointing during a Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing of the Ministry of Health drug supply scandal yesterday as government officials and directors of Honeybee Pharmacy sweated to explain how a US$17 million contract was awarded to an unregistered company which delivered toxic drugs and substandard condoms. And Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kakulubelwa Mulalelo has been stripped off the role of controlling officer at the Ministry of Health, and remains on suspension. Mulalelo who is PS in charge of administration was suspended from work...