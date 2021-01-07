ZAMBIA has in the last 24 hours recorded 802 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,714 tests done with six facility deaths.

According to the daily dashboard, the deaths have been reported from Kabwe, Lusaka, Livingstone and Mansa bringing the cumulative number to 423.

Lusaka registered 212 positive cases, Kabwe 153, Choma 103, Ndola 32, Kasempa 25, Chipata 23, Solwezi 21, Kafue 19, Chikankata 14, Zimba 14, 13 from Luangwa and Mkushi among others.

Other districts that registered positive results include Kitwe, Chingola, Chisamba, Kapiri Mposhi, Mansa, Mwansabombwe, Nchelenge, Chibombo, Kalumbila, Katete, Livingstone, Mambwe Kabompo, Kawambwa, Sinazongwe, Kazungula, Mongu, Nakonde, Chilanga, Kalomo, Kaoma, Luwingu, Sinda, Chembe, Kasama, Luano, Luanshya, Monze, Mpika, Chililabombwe, Chinsali, Isoka, Masaiti, Mazabuka, Mufulira, Nyimba and Siavonga.

The country also recorded 308 recoveries from Lusaka, Southern, Western, Northwestern, Central, Eastern and Luapula provinces.

The Ministry has also disclosed that of the 3,894 active cases, 149 are hospitalised with 85 on oxygen therapy.