CLERK of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe has announced that the Fifth Session of the Twelfth National Assembly will resume on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 14:30 hours.

In a statement, Tuesday, Mbewe announced that Parliament was scheduled to resume sitting next Tuesday.

She, however, stated that admittance of visitors to the National Assembly of Zambia Public Galleries would remain in force until further notice in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kindly note that this measure has been taken in order to comply with the Ministry of Health guidelines aimed at safeguarding the health and wellbeing of the Zambian public,” read the statement.

She encouraged members of the public to follow the live proceedings of the National Assembly on Parliament Radio, Parliament TV on Top Star channel 5, on DSTV channel 272, GOTV channel 100, the National Assembly of Zambia Facebook page and on Parliament Website streaming (www.parliament.gov.zm).