UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says abusing public institutions like the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) to suppress press freedom by threatening News Diggers! newspaper is wrong. And Hichilema says because of former health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, many Zambians are treating sexually transmitted diseases and dealing with unwanted pregnancies. Meanwhile, Hichilema has asked President Edgar Lungu to release the report on who shot Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda to the public. Speaking on Diamond TV’s Diamond Live programme, Tuesday night, Hichilema wondered how NAPSA could work on an instruction from...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.