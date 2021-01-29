THE Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) says it is due to release the 2020 grade seven and nine examination results next week. In an interview, ECZ acting public relations specialist Nicolas Nkhuwa said that the Council was on course to release the results within the first week of February. He explained that the release of the results was slightly delayed because the 2020 exams were conducted last month rather than in the usual October and November. “You should know for the fact that the exams were only conducted in December....



