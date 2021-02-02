MPOROKOSO District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Joseph Kamalondo has committed suicide in a hospital bathroom after testing positive to COVID-19. In a statement, police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that Kamalondo was found hanging on oxygen nasal prongs, which he had tied to window burglar, bars by nursing staff. “Police in Mporokoso recieved a report of sudden and unnatural death from a named district nursing officer at Mporokoso COVID-19 Isolation Centre that Joseph Kamalondo, aged 56 of UN village compound, chief Mumpolokoso, a District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) for Mporokoso District,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.