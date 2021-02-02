A ZAMBIA Army officer, Lieutenant Nigel Mwaba, who is accused of murdering his lover Dr Tasila Tembo, has denied the charge before the Lusaka High Court. Meanwhile, Mwaba, 33, has through his lawyer applied to be taken to Chainama Hospital for assessment for a condition called disruptive, impulse-control and conduct disorder. (Disruptive, impulse-control and conduct disorders refer to a group of disorders that include oppositional defiant disorder, conduct disorder, intermittent explosive disorder, kleptomania and pyromania. These disorders can cause people to behave angrily or aggressively toward people or property.) In...



