ENERGY Minister Matthew Nkhuwa says government has had to subsidise fuel prices to cushion the economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers’ livelihoods. And Nkhuwa has announced that Indeni Petroleum Refinery is expected to resume operations within four to six weeks. Speaking when he rendered a ministerial statement in Parliament, Tuesday, Nkhuwa said government had to effect fuel subsidies to prevent price hikes, which would have had adverse effects on the economy, particularly amid the Coronavirus pandemic. “…Owing to the foregoing, the losses and shortfalls incurred in the importation of...



