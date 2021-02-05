MINISTER of Health Dr Jonas Chanda has announced the immediate revocation of the Zambia Medicines and Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) board with a new one set to be appointed soon. And Dr Chanda has disclosed that the Ministry will soon be consulting the Attorney General on the way forward regarding the Honeybee medical kit supply contract. During a press briefing, Friday, Dr Chanda noted that ZAMRA has not performed in line with its mandate with regards quality of medical supplies and governance issues. “The mandate of the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority...



