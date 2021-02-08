BRITISH High commission to Zambia Nicholas Woolley has urged government to ensure the country’s democratic tenets are sustained during the forth-coming general elections. According to a statement by Home Affairs public relations officer Nephas Chifuta, the envoy was speaking when he held a bilateral meeting with Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo. He advised that political parties should be given a level playing field ahead of the August general elections. “Mr Woodley appealed to the Zambian government is ensure that democratic tenets to which Zambia has been known for is sustained...



