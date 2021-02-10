AUDITOR General Dr Dick Sichembe has called for timely action on issues raised by his office, warning that not doing so may be detrimental to citizens. According to a statement released by head of public relations Ellen Chikale, Tuesday, Dr Sichembe said in the Auditor General’s report of 2016, it was revealed that drugs worth K66, 801,022 involving 1,763 transactions which were kept at a rented warehouse in Lusaka’s Makeni area had expired and had not been disposed of as of June 2017. “Auditor General Dr. Dick Chellah Sichembe has...



