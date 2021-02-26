HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says it is premature to state why police raided a village in Shibuyunji District. And Kampyongo has warned politicians trying to politicise the raid that they risk implicating themselves in a crime. Meanwhile, Kampyongo says it is wrong to insinuate that he is politically targeting someone who is likely to “lose elections six times.” On Monday, UPND president Hakainde Hichilema told the PF government to leave his family members and face him in the upcoming August 12 election following the police’s unprovoked raid at his...



