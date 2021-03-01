PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the ruling party has no luxury of time to entertain division and bitter quarrels because the August general election is fast approaching. Speaking during the opening of the Luapula Province party conference, President Lungu said the election victory was dependent on party members’ unity of purpose. He said there was need to ensure that the “Sesa Formula” becomes contagious in all PF strongholds. In a recent by-election in Mwansabombwe, UPND got zero votes while PF got 600 votes in Sesa Ward, hence the term “Sesa Formula”....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.